SC order is a slap on Jagan Govt, says Naidu

The Supreme Court once again pulled up the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for diverting the Rs 1,100 cr State Disaster Response Fund, meant for fighting the Covid pandemic.

The directions given by the apex court that the diverted funds be deposited immediately with the SDRF account is nothing but a slap on the face of the State Government, said TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is not only committing blunders but also resorting to serious foul-play to cover up these mistakes, Naidu said. Diverting the funds meant for the assistance of even the Covid-affected is a classic example of the inhuman nature of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, he stated.

When calamities like floods or Covid take place, instead of coming to the rescue of the affected, the State Government is diverting the funds meant for their rescue operation and this is nothing but doing injustice to them, he maintained.

The State government should implement the guidelines given by the Supreme Court that if anyone complains that he or she did not receive the Covid compensation, it should be resolved within four weeks, he said, stating that the ruling party should not escape under some pretext or the other.

At least now, the State Government should come to the rescue of the Covid-affected families and save them from the troubles that they are facing, Chandrababu Naidu added.