Adivi Sesh’s pan-Indian plans

Adivi Sesh is one actor who is more focused on the script and he involves in the screenplay of his projects. All his recent films minted massive money at the box-office. He is done with the shoot of HIT 2 and the release was postponed as there a bunch of releases in the coming weeks. The actor has changed his plans after Major did decent business in the North Indian market. Adivi Sesh is in plans to release HIT 2 in multiple languages.

He is very confident on the film and the new release date of the film will be locked soon. Adivi Sesh took a break from work and he is in USA to spend time with his family. HIT 2 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. He will chalk out the promotional plans soon to take the film to other Indian languages. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine and Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled the second installment of the franchise. HIT 2 is an action thriller and the non-theatrical rights of the film fetched decent prices.