NTR’s Farmhouse is Brundavanam

Young Tiger NTR purchased a six-acre land in Shankarpally region last year and he wants to start organic farming in his farm land. The actor also has plans to build a lavish farmhouse to spend time with his family and party with his friends. The actor is said to have named the farmhouse Brundavanam recently. The construction works commenced recently and NTR is paying frequent visits to the property. NTR is on a break from work and he is personally overlooking all the happenings of this farmhouse.

NTR is also on a weight loss mission and he will commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film in September or October. An official announcement about the shooting updates will be made soon. Koratala Siva is occupied with the financial hurdles of Acharya and he is also working on the script of NTR’s film which is a pan-Indian project. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts will jointly produce this prestigious project.