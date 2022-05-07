Dil Raju spending a bomb for Ram Charan’s Next

Ram Charan is working with Shankar for the first time and this pan-Indian project is produced by Dil Raju. Shankar wanted to shoot the film in real locations rather than erecting sets. A schedule was completed in Rajahmundry and the latest schedule is happening in Vizag. Dil Raju is spending a bomb on the film and the budget is heaping up because of the real locations. More than 200 bouncers are working on the security of Ram Charan on the sets.

The film is shot in RK Beach and it is impossible to control the crowds. The production house is worried about the leaks but Shankar is strict on his stand. Dil Raju decided to beef up the security on the sets and strict measures are imposed. Some crucial episodes are canned currently. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Ram Charan plays a dual role in the film. The shoot of this untitled film will be completed by October this year.