Buzz: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 Shelved?

After differences cropped up, Shankar’s next film Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is kept on hold. The makers Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court but the issue is yet to get resolved. As per the update we hear, Shankar is keen to complete Ram Charan’s project by October and move on to his Bollywood film. Shankar will kick-start the shoot of Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh in the lead role from November.

It is clear that Indian 2 is almost shelved. Lyca Productions spent a bomb on the film and the interests alone costed them huge. Kamal Haasan is ready to shoot for the film if Shankar and Lyca resolve their issues. For now, Shankar is not in a mood to resume the shoot of Indian 2 and he is focused on Ram Charan’s film and the remake of Anniyan.