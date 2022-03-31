Dil Raju to mint huge with RRR

RRR is raking massive numbers all over and the makers are left in huge profits even before the film’s release. The theatrical rights of the Telugu states are sold for record prices. Top producer Dil Raju acquired the Nizam distribution rights of the film for a record price. The movie opened with a bang and he is able to recover his investment even before the completion of the first week. The number of screens and shows will be reduced in its second week and the number of 3D shows are getting increased all over.

Coming to the Nizam territory, trade analysts predict that the film will cross Rs 100 crores mark which is huge. The footfalls are decent on weekdays and RRR will be massive on Saturday and Sunday over the Ugadi weekend. The movie is expected to collect more than Rs 16 crores on Saturday and Sunday as per the predictions. Some of them even say that the film’s theatrical share in Nizam will end up at Rs 110 crores and if this is true, Dil Raju will make handsome profits through RRR.

For the theatrical rights of RRR for Nizam, Dil Raju and his ex-partner Laxman competed and Raju managed to bag the rights for a big bet. He is now enjoying the success of RRR. His earnings for the territory are equal to the profits he usually makes for a big-budget successful film produced on his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.