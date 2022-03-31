Ram Silaka song from Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam launched

Advertisement

Accompanied by a colourful video, makers of Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam have released a fun-filled folk song Rangu Rangu Ram Silaka.

With the film gearing up for release in theaters on April 22, the song aptly serves an interesting prelude thanks to Jay Krish’s energetic music, Vijay Kumar Balla and Ravi Kiran Kola’s earthy lines and vivacious vocals by Ravi Kiran Kola.

It brings out in a beautiful way the hero’s emotions for the heroine- Arjun Kumar Allam played by Vishwak Sen and Pasupuleti Madhavi played by Ruskhar Dhillon.

Beautifully shot in a Telugu household backdrop, the film produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara on SVCC Digital banner, will be presented by BVSN Prasad. It has story, screenplay and dialogues by Ravi Kiran Kola of Raju Vaaru Rani Vaaru fame and the film is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta.

Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam has music by Jay Krish. Pravalya Duddupudi is the production deisgner, while director of photography is Pavi K Pavan and editor is Viplav Nyshadam.