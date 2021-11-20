Dil Raju turns a crucial player for Sankranthi Releases

Top producer Dil Raju is also a winner as a distributor in Telugu states. He turned out to be a crucial player and averted the clash of biggies in the past. Similar situations are on for Sankranthi 2022 as RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam are hitting the screens in a gap of a week. The makers of Bheemla Nayak are strict on their stand and announced that the film will hit the screens at any cost on January 12th, 2022. The makers of RRR are unhappy with the move. There are a lot of speculation about the releases.

Dil Raju is distributing all the three films in Nizam region. He is holding talks with the makers of all the films. There are talks that one of the films will move out to January 26th weekend. It is quite tough to accommodate theatres for all the three biggies. The distributors of RRR say that they need two weeks of time to recover their huge investments. Dil Raju will now handle the issue in style and some big developments are expected in the coming days.