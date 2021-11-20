Those who abused Chandrababu are all ministry-seekers!!

Why did the YSRCP leaders vie with another in attacking Chandrababu Naidu in the vilest manner possible in the assembly on Friday? What prompted them to be so belligerent? Why were they trying to outdo each other in abusing Chandrababu Naidu and his wife? The comments were undoubtedly vile and went contrary to all norms of decency, say analysts.

Sources in the know say that besides their visceral hatred for Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP MLAs were also trying to impress YS Jagan. The reason? YS Jagan is set to rejig his cabinet soon. This means the position of most of those in the cabinet is very shaky. Some of them could be shown the door. Hence, they tried to impress YS Jagan by brazenly attacking Chandrababu Naidu. Kodali Nani was particularly harsh on Chandrababu only to keep his ministry, say sources.

Similarly, Tenali MLA Ambati Rambabu and Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy were unabashed and vile in criticizing Chandrababu Naidu’s family. Ambati Rambabu is trying to enter into the Jagan cabinet somehow or the other. He has been making every effort to impress YS Jagan. Ditto with Dwarampudi. Despite his proximity to YS Jagan, he could not become a minister in the YSRCP government.

Nagari MLA Roja too rejoiced at Chandrababu’s discomfiture. She unabashedly released a video clip where she recalled the insults that the TDP heaped on Vijayamma, Bharathi and Sharmila and reminded how the TDP leaders distributed CDs right in the Assembly complex against her. Roja again is a strong contender for the ministerial post. Most of those who crossed all limits of decency are strong ministerial aspirants, say political watchers.