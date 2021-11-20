Errabelli’s cabinet minister post days numbered!

Errabelli Dayakar Rao is the senior most MLA in the Legislative Assembly.

He was elected as MLA six times so far since 1994. Of this, he won from TDP five times in 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 and won from TRS in 2018.

Despite being a senior MLA in TDP, then Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh N.Chandrababu Naidu did not take him into his cabinet in his first term as CM from 1995 to 1999 and also in the second term from 1999 to 2004 due to political, regional and caste equations.

In 2004, TDP lost power to Congress. Though Errabelli won as MLA again from TDP in 2004 and 2009 and 2014, he could not become minister as TDP lost power.

Errabelli was very upset at not becoming minister in his long political career despite being elected to Assembly five times while several junior MLAs made it to the cabinet in TDP governments headed by NTR and Chandrababu Naidu between 1995 and 2004.

Errabelli continued in TDP even after bifurcation of AP in June 2014 and served as TDPLP leader in Telangana Legislative Assembly.

TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR, who knew very well that Errabelli is desperate to become a minister, offered him cabinet minister post, if he joins TRS along with other TDP MLAs in Assembly in 2015.

Errabelli along with 11 other TDP MLAs joined TRS and merged TDPLP into TRSLP.

However, KCR did not induct Errabelli into his cabinet in his first term as CM from 2014 to 2018-December.

But after coming to power for second term in December 2018, KCR fulfilled his promise and made Errabelli as a minister in February 2019.

He will complete three years as minister in February 2022.

But even before he completes three years, speculations are rife in political circles that KCR is planning to remove Errabelli from his cabinet and induct Banda Prakash from the same Warangal district.

KCR is planning to reshuffle his cabinet after Sankranthi in January 2022 and Errabelli may be dropped from the cabinet.

This became evident as KCR nominated Banda Prakash as MLC, who is the Rajya Sabha member and still has three-years tenure left as MP.

TRS circles say KCR made Banda Prakash, a BC leader from Warangal, as MLC with a purpose to take him into his cabinet.

From undivided Warangal district, there are two ministers in KCR’s cabinet at present. One is Errabelli and the other is Sathyavathi Rathod.

Since Satyavathy Rathod is the only minister in cabinet from ST sections, the chances of KCR dropping her from the cabinet are remote, say TRS circles.

This would mean that Errabelli will be removed and replaced with Banda Prakash.

If that happens, poor Errabelli would not be able to work as a minister even for one complete term of five years despite winning as MLA six times.