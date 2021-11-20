Minister versus MLA in YSRCP ahead of Kondapalli election!

The fissures within ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh have surfaced ahead of the crucial election of chairman of Kondapalli municipality.

In the recently held elections for Kondaplli municipality for 29 wards, the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP have won 14 wards each.

The remaining one ward was won by TDP rebel candidate, who extended support to TDP later.

With this, TDP appeared to bag the Kondamalli chairman post.

But YSRCP Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad has voting right in Kondapalli municipality as an ex-officio member. With this, the strength of YSRCP and TDP has again become a tie at 15 each.

Against this backdrop, TDP Vijayawada Lok Sabha member Kesineni Nani opted for ex-officio vote in Kondapalli municipality.

However, Kondapalli municipal commissioner Sridhar has become unavailable all of a sudden due to which Kesineni could not submit application to him seeking ex-officio vote. Sridhar is not coming to office since then reportedly under pressure from ruling YSRCP leaders.

With this, Kesineni approached AP High Court which issued orders in favour of Kesineni allowing him to exercise his vote as ex-officio member.

This resulted in TDP strength increasing to 16 and YSRCP strength at 15.

Despite this, the ruling YSRCP is doing everything to poach few TDP ward members during election of municipal chairman on November 22.

However, differences cropped up in YSRCP over the choice of candidate for municipal chairman election.

Minister Jogi Ramesh wants his brother Jogi Ramu as chairman candidate while YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad wants Rasool as candidate.

Both TDP and YSRCP are running camps for their ward members to prevent poaching by the other.

While TDP shifted its ward members to a camp in Vijayawada, YSRCP shifted them to Nandigama.

But the differences between minister and YSRCP MLA have become a cause of concern for the ruling party as ward members supporting MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad are not willing to vote for Jogi Ramu as chairman.