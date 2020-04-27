Director duo introducing micro-series for the Indian audience

Telugu directors duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have directed a number of Bollywood films that received critical acclaim. The duo directed their first web series ‘The Family Man’ which happens to be the biggest hit among the Indian web-based projects. The shoot for the sequel got completed recently. The duo is all set to start a new trend by introducing mico-series for the Indian audience. A couple of projects are finalized and they will be bankrolled by Raj and DK on D2R Films banner.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, the actor of The Family Man will direct one of the micro-series that is titled ‘A Viral Wedding: Made in Lockdown’. The entire film will be shot indoors and is aimed to encourage a new format of micro-storytelling says the director. The film discusses two unlikely people who are left in a home during the lockdown. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently. The other micro-series is a homebound adventure. Raj and DK will make official announcements soon.