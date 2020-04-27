Jagan-KCR attend PM’s virtual conference with CM

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart KCR have attended the virtual CMs’ conference held by Prime Minister Modi. Curiosity arose on what Jagan would present before the PM on lockdown extensions. It is well known how CM Jagan is very desperate to hold local body elections and win 90 per cent results so as to shift Capital to Vizag on the strength of public approval. But, contrary to AP mood, many other States including Telangana are asking for lockdown extensions in the face of rising Coronavirus cases.

KCR has already decided to implement lockdown till there is clear decline in cases. Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have also favoured lockdown. However, the Modi government was also in favour of lockdown to continue but with considerable relaxations to boost economy.

The Centre has already given a call for ‘minimum mobility and maximum output’ in order to balance between social distancing and economic recovery. CM Jagan Reddy has already expressed concern over diminishing finances which is putting Andhra Pradesh into a thoroughly disadvantageous situation. There are lots of expectations on the coordination and balancing act by the Centre and the State governments in putting the country back on recovery path while keeping COVID at bay.