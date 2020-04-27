80 fresh cases in AP, tally rises to 1,177; CM in video-conference with PM

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crucial video-conference with chief ministers of all the states on exit plan for the complete lockdown, Andhra Pradesh has reported 80 fresh cases of corona on Monday, taking the tally to 1,177.

However, the death rate is under control as no new deaths have been reported since yesterday. So far, 31 have succumbed to the dreaded virus in the state while the 231 have been discharged. Various hospitals in the state are now treating 835 corona positive patients.

Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases at 292, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 237 and 210 cases respectively, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Monday. Nellore reported 79 cases, while Chittoor (73), Prakasam (56). The state government had identified seven new containment clusters after 10 new cases were reported, taking the total number of clusters to 196 in of the state and sounded a red alert to contain the spread of coronavirus. Srikaklulam lost its corona free status after three members of the same family in Pathapatnam was tested positive for the virus. All the three cases came in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat attendee in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Around 67 people came in contact with members of this family. The contacts were being identified, 29 of them were sent to quarantine facilities in the state. Health Minister Alla Nani on Sunday visited Srikakulam district to take stock of the situation.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who is currently attending the video-conference being held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may seek relaxtions in the complete lockdown. I the last video-conference, Jagan emphasized that the wheel of the economy should be kept moving, while pointing out that the lockdown should be limited only to identified red zones in the state where the Covid-19 was prevalent. Of the total 676 mandals in the state, 37 have been identified as red zones and another 44 as orange zones.