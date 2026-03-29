Tollywood opened with a bang with the Sankranthi releases and the films performed well and gave the needed boost for everyone in January. But the audience showed no interest in watching films in theatres in February. The disappointing word of mouth added more troubles for the new releases. The same is the case with the March releases. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh was the biggest release among the March releases and the film was badly rejected. The exhibitors are struggling as no Telugu film witnessed or registered minimum footfalls.

A bunch of small and medium budget films released after Sankranthi but there was no single hit film in the past two months. Even among the dubbed films, none of the films had an impressive run to boost the exhibition industry. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has saved March to an extent. The Telugu version has done great business across the Telugu states and the film will have a strong second weekend. After Sankranthi 2026, the disastrous phase for Telugu cinema continues.