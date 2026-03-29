x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Disastrous Phase for Telugu Cinema Continues

Published on March 29, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
“No Kings” Protests Spread Across US and Europe Against Trump Policies
image
Anakapalli Teaser: Love Story Wrapped In Violence
image
Disastrous Phase for Telugu Cinema Continues
image
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Scripts History in USA
image
Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh

Disastrous Phase for Telugu Cinema Continues

Tollywood opened with a bang with the Sankranthi releases and the films performed well and gave the needed boost for everyone in January. But the audience showed no interest in watching films in theatres in February. The disappointing word of mouth added more troubles for the new releases. The same is the case with the March releases. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh was the biggest release among the March releases and the film was badly rejected. The exhibitors are struggling as no Telugu film witnessed or registered minimum footfalls.

A bunch of small and medium budget films released after Sankranthi but there was no single hit film in the past two months. Even among the dubbed films, none of the films had an impressive run to boost the exhibition industry. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has saved March to an extent. The Telugu version has done great business across the Telugu states and the film will have a strong second weekend. After Sankranthi 2026, the disastrous phase for Telugu cinema continues.

Next Anakapalli Teaser: Love Story Wrapped In Violence Previous Dhurandhar: The Revenge Scripts History in USA
else

TRENDING

image
Anakapalli Teaser: Love Story Wrapped In Violence
image
Disastrous Phase for Telugu Cinema Continues
image
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Scripts History in USA

Latest

image
“No Kings” Protests Spread Across US and Europe Against Trump Policies
image
Anakapalli Teaser: Love Story Wrapped In Violence
image
Disastrous Phase for Telugu Cinema Continues
image
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Scripts History in USA
image
Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh

Most Read

image
“No Kings” Protests Spread Across US and Europe Against Trump Policies
image
Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh
image
US Moves to Raise H-1B Wage Standards, Signalling a Shift Toward Fair Pay

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire