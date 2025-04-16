Disastrous start for Summer in Tollywood

Summer 2025 did not start on a great note for Telugu cinema. With summer heat all over, the audience are struggling to make it to theatres as there is no impressive film. With the mid of April around, there is no successful film in summer this year except MAD Square. All the other films fell flat and they failed to gain minimum footfalls in their first weekend. The situation during the weekdays is pathetic across the Telugu states.

The exhibitors are shutting down the screens as there are no audience. The evening shows are completely impacted by IPL matches. This summer is not a great start for Telugu cinema. There are a lot of films releasing in the upcoming weekends. Kalyanram’s Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi, Tamannaah’s Odela 2 and Priyadarshi’s Saarangapani Jathakam are the upcoming releases for this month in Telugu cinema. May witnesses medium budget films and there is no film of a star in summer this year.