Municipal Minister Narayana dispels Amaravati farmers fears

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana dispelled Amaravati farmers fears saying Chandrababu Naidu Govt will safeguard the interests of farmers and land owners, in case additional land is acquired for Capital construction.

As there have been discussions among Amaravati stakeholders and a section of farmers raising doubts over additional land acquisition, Municipal Minister Ponguru Narayana, who has been personally overseeing Capital construction, made efforts to clear doubts and confusion in the matter.

“CM Chandrababu Naidu has been envisioning Amaravati as a mega city which will be home for 1 Crore people. By combining Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli and surrounding areas, Amaravati will become one of the top cities of the world. To achieve this, Govt may need some more land. We are discussing over whether to go for land acquisition or land pooling,” said Municipal Minister P Narayana speaking to media in Amaravati on Wednesday.

“We got to know through some MLAs that a section of farmers may be worried about this new proposal to acquire additional land for Capital construction. Farmers who have already given lands may be fearing that their lands may not get appreciation if additional land is acquired and Govt takes up its development. But I assure them that CM Chandrababu Naidu has been taking steps with a long term vision and utmost caution in case of Amaravati construction. The interests of farmers will be safeguarded by Govt and it is our responsibility to ensure them a prosperous future,” promised senior Minister Ponguru Narayana.

“We are contemplating additional land acquisition for the development of Amaravati as a global city. It is farmers and land owners who will be benefitted if Amaravati gains prominence. If Govt takes additional land and develops it, value of lands already given by farmers will also go up,” explained Minister Narayana.

Municipal Minister Narayana stressed that already AP Govt has called for tenders for about Rs 41,000 Cr works and Capital construction is going on briskly, urging farmers not to be worried about the future.

Minister Narayana signed off, saying that CM Chandrababu Naidu has also been focusing on bringing smart industries to Amaravati to generate employment, as robust infrastructure alone is not sufficient to make Amaravati a global cosmopolitan city.