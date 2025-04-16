Akshay Kumar has a Request for Fans and Audience

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been struggling to deliver a solid hit. But the actor has several films lined up and he is planning his releases at regular intervals. His upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 is heading for release this week. The actor during the recent media interaction has requested the movie lovers and his fans not to poke into their phones while watching the film. “Checking Instagram during the film’s screening would be a humiliation for the efforts behind the story” told Akshay.

He said that Kesari Chapter 2 reveals several facts about Indian history. The film highlights the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 and it is a courtroom drama. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film. R Madhavan, Ananya Panday and Regina Cassandra will be seen in other important roles. Karan Singh Tyagi is the director and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions produced Kesari Chapter 2. The film releases on Friday.