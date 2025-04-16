Dil Raju announces Collaboration with Quantum AI Global

With the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology taking the lead in all the fields, several filmmakers of India have started implementing it in cinema. Popular and top Tollywood producer Dil Raju is now collaborating with Quantum AI Global to bring Artificial Intelligence to Telugu cinema. The duo will launch an AI-powered media company on May 4th and the announcement was made by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. A videobyte was released along with the announcement.

