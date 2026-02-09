x
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema

Published on February 9, 2026 by sankar

Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema

The first weekend of February ended up on a disastrous note with a bunch of small films releasing and everyone being rejected by the audience. Euphoria, Honey, With Love, Sumathi Sathakam, Sri Chidambaram Garu, Barabar Premistha, Blood Roses, Laggam Time and Erracheera are the films that were released on February 6th. All the films struggled to register minimum footfalls and the shows got cancelled due to the lack of audience. Gunasekhar’s Euphoria and Naveen Chandra’s Honey are the notable films among the Friday releases and these two films too struggled because of the poor buzz and bad word of mouth.

Attitude Star Chandrahas tested his luck with Barabar Premistha and his recent controversy too did not help the film. The movie was rejected badly. Other films Sumathi Sathakam, Sri Chidambaram Garu, Blood Roses, Laggam Time and Erracheera too failed badly. Tamil film With Love received decent response but the numbers were not great. On the whole, it is a disappointing weekend for Telugu cinema and the audience are now waiting for Vishwak Sen’s Funky and Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly that releases during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

