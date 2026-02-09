Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema

The first weekend of February ended up on a disastrous note with a bunch of small films releasing and everyone being rejected by the audience. Euphoria, Honey, With Love, Sumathi Sathakam, Sri Chidambaram Garu, Barabar Premistha, Blood Roses, Laggam Time and Erracheera are the films that were released on February 6th. All the films struggled to register minimum footfalls and the shows got cancelled due to the lack of audience. Gunasekhar’s Euphoria and Naveen Chandra’s Honey are the notable films among the Friday releases and these two films too struggled because of the poor buzz and bad word of mouth.

Attitude Star Chandrahas tested his luck with Barabar Premistha and his recent controversy too did not help the film. The movie was rejected badly. Other films Sumathi Sathakam, Sri Chidambaram Garu, Blood Roses, Laggam Time and Erracheera too failed badly. Tamil film With Love received decent response but the numbers were not great. On the whole, it is a disappointing weekend for Telugu cinema and the audience are now waiting for Vishwak Sen’s Funky and Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly that releases during the Valentine’s Day weekend.