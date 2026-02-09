Annapurna Studios in Top Gear

Annapurna Studios is one of the oldest and most successful production houses of Telugu cinema. After the Telugu film industry shifted to Hyderabad, veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao established Annapurna Studios, a film studio and the next generations have developed it over the years. Annapurna Studios now has the best facilities for post-production and best spaces for film sets to complete the shoots. The Studio is a golden goose for the family and it generates big revenue every year.

Annapurna Studios has been a place with trustworthy and most experienced brains in business for decades. Still, the production house hasn’t produced any notable films in the past few years. Even Nagarjuna faced criticism for not investing in his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil. Annapurna Studios is now back into business in all the ways. The production house has completed Dacoit featuring Adivi Sesh in the lead role and is co-producing Akhil’s Lenin that is due for summer release.

Nagarjuna himself announced his 101st film that will release during Sankranthi 2027. Annapurna Studios will produce this prestigious film that will be directed by Kalyan Krishna. Naga Chaitanya’s 25th film will also be produced by Annapurna Studios. Apart from these, there are a lot of films lined up in production. Nagarjuna’s niece Supriya is taking care of all these responsibilities. Their Film School has been bringing out a lot of skilled and talented youngsters every year.

The biggest step taken by Annapurna Studios is venturing into Nizam distribution business. With offices in other territories of AP, Annapurna Studios is now making big moves in Nizam distribution with several partners on table.

Though Nagarjuna and his family have taken a long pause, Annapurna Studios is now back into business and is expected to move on an aggressive note in the next few years in film production and distribution.