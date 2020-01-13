Disco Raja Teaser 2.0: Ultra-Stylish and Unique 

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is all set to test his luck with Disco Raja which is named as the costliest film in his career. Directed by VI Anand, this interesting concept-based film is in the final stages of post-production. After the first teaser ended up as a smashing hit, the makers today unveiled the second teaser which is unique and ultra-stylish. Critically acclaimed actor Bobby Simha thrills the audience in the role of the lead antagonist.

Right from the presentation to the visuals, everything looks lavish. Ravi Teja looks super energetic in the teaser. As usual S Thaman elevates the teaser with his terrific background score. The teasers keep good expectations on the film that is slated for January 24th release. Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh are the leading ladies. SRT Entertainments are the producers.