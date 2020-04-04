Discussion: Will Telugu heroes come to rescue producers?

Tollywood is left in lockdown with the coronavirus outbreak and the Telugu film producers are going to lose big amounts because of the delay. Several film releases are pushed and some of the shoots are put on hold. With overseas circles completely locked down, the upcoming releases will miss the numbers that come from overseas markets. On the whole, the producers are going to lose a big amount in many ways.

A producer who is not interested to be named said that he has to pay a hefty amount of money as interest alone and his upcoming films will incur a huge loss because of the outbreak. Several producers are not sure if they can release their films soon after this tragedy as there is a huge financial crunch. The ongoing discussion is that if the actors are ready to slash down their remuneration or return back a part of the paid remuneration for the producers.

Some of the producers are in plans to initiate talks with the actors about this. A clarity on this discussion will come once the crisis of coronavirus comes to an end.