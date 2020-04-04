Nayanthara donates her part for daily wage workers

Nayanthara is now the highest-paid South Indian actress and she has her dairy full for the rest of the year. The actress donated Rs 20 lakhs for the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) to help the daily wage workers of Tamil film industry. Several Tamil actors donated their part for FEFSI to bail out the film workers who are in financial stress because of the coronavirus outbreak. Nayanthara is the latest one to join the list. The actress is shooting for Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman and Annaatthe which will release this year.





