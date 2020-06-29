Disney Plus Hotstar announces seven big releases in four months

Utilizing the lockdown, several streaming platforms acquired the digital rights of Indian films and they are released across the digital platforms even before a theatrical release. Disney Plus Hotstar today announced the release of seven Bollywood movies on its streaming platform starting from July to October. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara is the first film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24th.

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Khemu’s Lootcase will release on Disney Plus Hotstar before October. After there are several speculations, Hotstar decided to keep an end and announced them officially.