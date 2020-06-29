KTR moots high speed metro rail between Hyderabad & Vijayawada

Vijaywada is the nervecenter for trade, while Hyderabad has emerged a global city. The two should be inter-connected with a high speed metro rail, Telangana IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the newly constructed RDO office in Huzurnagar in Nalgonda district, KTR as he is popularly known as said, “The Telangana government will work towards high speed metro rail connectivity between the two cities. If such a thing happens, we can expect growth in the highway corridor between Vijayawada and Hyderabad. “The high-speed train between the two cities aids in the development of areas on the highways,” KTR said.

Further, he stated that the Telangana government initiated major reforms like the formation of new districts, divisions, mandals and villages have taken place under the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s governance. “The government has created 73 divisions as against earlier 43 divisions. We have created 33 districts as against earlier 10,” he said.