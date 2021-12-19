Dissidence grows in TRS against lady mayor!

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi is facing opposition not just from BJP and Congress corporators in GHMC but also from her own TRS corporators.

There is already a buzz in TRS circles that TRS working president K.T.Rama Rao himself opposed selection of Vijayalaxmi as GHMC mayor in February 2021.

But TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR selected her as GHMC mayor under pressure from TRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K.Keshava Rao. Vijayalaxmi is daughter of Keshava Rao.

Now TRS corporators are also opposing Vijayalaxmi as mayor accusing her of remaining inaccessible even to TRS corporators. They complained to KTR that Vijayalaxmi does not respond on any issues concerning pubic or on their requests and simply remain inaccessible to all by always being confined to her home in Jubilee Hills.

TRS corporators requested KTR to ask her to mend her ways and if not, the party should remove her from mayor post and appoint someone who is accessible to all. Her continuance as mayor will only damage TRS further under GHMC limits, they warned.

But KTR reportedly expressed helplessness on this issue saying she has the backing of her father Keshava Rao as well as CM KCR.