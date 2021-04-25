Diversion of oxygen to AP, T’gana unjustifiable: TN CM to Modi

Ever since winning the 2019 election, the ruling YCP has followed a policy to suppress the opposition with a simple plan. It is just that they make an offer to the rival leaders to come and join their party. If they join, all sorts of benefits would be given. If not, all sorts of problems would be created. Exactly the same has happened with the demolition of Palla Srinvias Rao’s buildings in Patha Gajuwaka in Vizag today.

Palla Srinivas has now come before the media and said that his building was demolished just because he did not take the Vijay Sai Reddy offer. The YCP MP has already sent word to the TDP leader that his assets would be taken care of if he joined the ruling YCP.

However, Palla did not accept the Vijay Sai offer and resolved to continue his fight on behalf of the people. What more, Palla has waged a personal battle against the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant. This happened at a time when there were reports of the YCP top leaders making all plans to buy the prime lands of the Steel Plant in the Executive Capital.

It is well known how serious is the Chief Minister about making Vizag the true Capital of AP. Naturally, when a leader like Palla Srinivas tries to upset the YCP plans, there would be some serious action indeed.