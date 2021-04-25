CJI Ramana brought pride to Telugu community: PVP

Politician and producer Prasad V Potluri has hailed Justice NV Ramana who sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India. “Ramana garu brought pride to Telugu community but there were many legends behind this too,” added PVP.

Recalling the like of Neelam Sanjeevi Reddy and former Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao, PVP added that these legends started the trend. “Carrying this legacy was Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and now it’s the turn of NV Ramana garu,” tweeted PVP with a picture of the new CJI.

PVP also wished the Telugu community across the globe would feel immensely proud of Telugu people touching new heights and that too key positions in the country.

CJI Ramana hails from Krishna district and he was a journalist before turning an advocate in 1983.