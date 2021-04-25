Peddireddy warns hospitals on Covid exploitation

YCP firebrand Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has given serious warnings to the private hospitals following reports of excessive collections in the name of Covid treatment. After the second wave infections rose, reports have come that there is too much exploitation. Especially the remdesivir injections were being sold at very high rates. Each inject is just a few hundreds of actual price but the hospitals are collecting several thousands from the patients.

The Minister cautioned the hospitals against resorting to such undue exploitation. If any incident comes to the notice of the Government, then there would be serious punishment to its management. The remdesivir injections were being sold in black market, which would be taken very seriously.

Peddireddy reviewed the Covid preparedness with the officials today. He asked the hospitals to make available as many ventilators as possible.

If needed, the engineering colleges would be turned into Covid treatment centres. The hospitals should take all steps to give test reports to the patients the same day without any delay. No patient should be put needless trouble in this Coronavirus difficult time.