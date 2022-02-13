DJ Tillu AP/TS day1 Collections – very good opening

DJ Tillu has a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.90 Cr. Best opening for the film has come in Nizam with more than 50 percent of the total collections. This is highest opening ever for the hero by a huge margin. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued at 7.50 Cr and the film is expected to rake that numbers in the first week itself if this trend continues.

Below are the area wise shares

Area Day 1 Collections Nizam 1.54 Cr Ceeded 0.35 Cr UA 0.25 Cr Guntur 0.15 Cr East 0.18 Cr Krishna 0.17 Cr West 0.20 Cr Nellore 0.08 Cr Total 2.92 Cr