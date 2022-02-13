KCR’s birthday celebrations for 3 days to reach out to people!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations on February 17 were always a low-key affair for TRS leaders, cadre and his family members. Except wishing KCR on his birthday through Twitter, Facebook, or by issuing press releases, there used to be no Hungama by TRS leaders and cadre.

But this year, the party has decided to celebrate KCR’s birthday for three days from February 15 to 17. The celebrations will be held in a manner as to reach out to people and make party closer to people.

TRS working president, IT minister K.T.Rama gave a call to party’s rank and file on Sunday (today) to celebrate KCR’ birthday for three days.

KTR asked them to hold ‘annadanam’ (free distribution of food) programmes in all hospitals, old age homes, orphanages etc across te the state and distribute food, fruits, clothes etc to people on February 16.

He asked them to donate blood by organising blood donation camps in all Assembly constituencies on February 16.

KTR asked them to hold all-religion prayers in temples, masjids, churches on February 17 besides planting saplings.