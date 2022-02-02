DJ Tillu Trailer: Perfect feast for Youth

DJ Tillu is one small film that caught everyone’s attention and the film is hitting the screens in February. Debutant Vimal Krishna directed DJ Tillu and the film has Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead roles. The trailer of the film is released and it sounds like a perfect feast for the youth. The entertainment sounds hilarious and Siddhu is flawless as DJ Tillu. Neha Shetty looks glamorous as Radhika in the film and the story revolves around her role. The music is already widely popular and Thaman is working on the background score.

Brahmaji and Prince will be seen in other important roles. The romantic thread seems to be the major highlight of DJ Tillu and Siddhu plays a role of a DJ who falls in love with a girl who cheats him. The production values are good and DJ Tillu seems to be an interesting film among the February releases. The trailer is well packed and keeps good expectations on the film. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the makers are considering February 11th or 12th to release the film.