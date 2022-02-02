Balayya and Boyapati to reunite in 2023

Akhanda is one of the biggest hits for Telugu cinema in 2021 and it gave the needed boost to exhibition industry after completing 50 days which is quite rare. During the recent celebrations, Boyapati himself confirmed that he has the idea for the sequel of Akhanda ready. As per the latest update, Boyapati Srinu will complete one more film and will join the work of Akhanda sequel. As per the update, the shoot of Akhanda 2 commences next year.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will complete two projects: Gopichand Malineni’s film and Anil Ravipudi’s flick. Miryala Ravindar Reddy will produce the sequel of Akhanda too and an official announcement will be made soon. Boyapati will focus much on the role of Akhanda in the sequel too. Thaman will be on board to compose the music and background score for Akhanda 2. More details to be announced soon.