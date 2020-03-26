Doctor couple in Hyderabad contract corona

A doctor couple from Hyderabad had been tested positive for Corona virus on Thursday, first such case to be reported in Telangana.

With the two fresh cases, the total number of positive corona cases rose to 44 in Telangana. Doctors and other medical staff like nurses are highly prone to corona virus as they directly come in contact with the Covid-19 victims.

On Wednesday, a three-year old boy, with travel history to Saudi Arabia was tested positive for Covid-19. The three-year-old contracting corona virus from a foreign country is first such case in Telangana.

Despite the lockdown and several initiatives taken by the state government, every day fresh cases are being reported in Telangana.

Karimnagar and Bhadradri Kothagudem apart from capital city Hyderabad have been the most affected districts by corona virus.

On March 24, six new cases were reported including two persons who were in contact with another positive case from Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In Karimnagar, more than 10 cases of corona were reported, most of whom are Indonesian evangelists who stayed in the district for well over two days. The Indonesians had visited at least three mosques in Karimnagar and the entire district had been locked down and put on high alert by the government.