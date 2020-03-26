AP govt decides to mass promote students from Class VI to Class IX

In a major decision, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to mass-promote all the students of Class VI to Class IX without conducting examinations. The decision was taken in view of the lockdown and spread of COVID-19 in AP.

Till Thursday morning, the state has reported 10 positive cases of corona virus. To fight the cluster spread of the viral infection, the state government has imposed lockdown of the entire state till March 31. Interstate borders have been closed and only the essential services are functional in the state. All the educational institutes – schools, colleges and universities in the state have been closed till March 31.