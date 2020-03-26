Megastar surprises film fraternity on Twitter

Though it is late, Megastar Chiranjeevi made his twitter debut in the latest available way. The actor surprised everyone on twitter with a bunch of replies. Megastar replying to every celebrity is the most discussed topic today. Chiranjeevi thanked everyone who wished him on his twitter debut. Generally, actors and celebrities just update their happenings or post about their upcoming movies on twitter.

But Megastar is said to have been utilizing the break and is replying to every celebrity personally. He even welcomed his son Charan to twitter and lauded the motion poster of RRR. Tollywood is blown away with the gesture of Megastar. Some of them are left thrilled after they got a reply from one and only Megastar. Chiranjeevi urged everyone to be safe by staying back at home during this quarantine time.

Tweets by KChiruTweets