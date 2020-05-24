Does YCP rule deserve 100% marks for torturing people? asks Yanamala

Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has taken a dig at the ruling YCP leaders’ claims on 100 per cent satisfaction levels among the people about the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s first one year rule. People are asking whether the ruling party deserves 100 per cent marks for subjecting all sections of people to unprecedented misery, atrocities, financial crisis and non-stop harassment. The entire Andhra Pradesh has become an ever burning cauldron of unsolvable problems just like Ravana Kashtam ever since YCP came to power.

In a statement here, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the YCP has no moral right to call it a ‘year of welfare’ since CM Jagan Reddy has not implemented any of his election promises and he has reduced Navaratnalu to just a bundle of nine untruths and half truths. The existing schemes like Anna Canteens and Pelli Kanuka were cancelled. Except the ruling party leaders and Jagan Reddy’s yes men, all other sections of people in the state were dissatisfied 100 per cent about the misgovernance and misdeeds of this CM.

The Opposition leader in AP Council further asserted that in the past one year, the ruling party used all its energies and intelligence to drown the AP people into deep wells of problems and leaving them in deeper crisis situations than ever before. By foisting false cases, all sections of people were being tortured and subjected to mental agony. The YCP would get the credit for leaving so many people in a depressive state within a short period of time. Not even in one single sector can progress be achieved just because the CM was only interested in demolitions and cancellations rather than developing the state with a positive mindset.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu deplored that the farmers had to destroy their horticulture crops for lack of buyers while works on several projects were stalled due to reverse policies of this government. Solar power plants companies were threatened and intimidated with pistols even as no steps were taken to revive confidence while lots of industries were leaving AP in search of better opportunities. Youth have lost their job opportunities due to lack of industrial and general development. Attacks were made on Dalits and even doctors. Assignment lands were snatched away from the poorer sections of people.

Stating that lawlessness and distress increased in the state, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that nobody would be hundred per cent satisfied for YCP making Rs. 80,000 Cr loans in just one year without showing commensurate development or welfare activities. Liquor from neighbouring states was flowing unchecked in the state. Construction workers have committed suicide due to collapse of the industry because of artificial sand shortage. Scams were committed even in bleaching powder and virus kits.

The TDP leader accused the government of crippling Constitutional institutions, depriving poor people of their livelihoods and shifting Amaravati Capital City in an atrocious manner. The sadistic government is now celebrating festivals while the general public were deeply shocked at the looming collapse of the state as a whole because of the non-stop misdeeds of the ruling party.