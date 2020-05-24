Will AP DGP permit Naidu to visit AP? Lockdown effect

AP Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to visit TDP Central Office in Amaravati Capital City on Monday. After a long gap, Mr. Naidu is visiting the party office. During the Coronavirus lockdown period, the TDP Chief has observed self-isolation to his home in Hyderabad and has not entered Andhra Pradesh. At the time of LG Polymers gas leak, in which 12 persons died, Chandrababu sought permission from the Union Home Ministry to visit Visakhapatnam. But for various reasons, that could not materialise.

Now, Mr. Naidu has sought permission to cross the inter-state border from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana DGPs. He has already got permission from Telangana. But AP permission is still awaited. After Lockdown 4.0 came into force on May 18, lots of relaxations were given but not for political activities. However, intra-state movement is allowed. Naidu has decided to visit Central office because of the coming Mahanadu annual meeting of TDP on May 27 and 28. For this, the TDP Chief has to prepare the party machinery. All arrangements are being made for conducting online Mahanadu with 14,000 leaders and members who will take part in it from their homes. However, some of the top leaders may take part in the Mahanadu from NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad. Now, it roused political curiosity how AP DGP would respond to Naidu’s request for permission. Earlier, YCP Ministers has asked who prevented Naidu from visiting Andhra Pradesh, saying TDP Chief was making wild accusations against YCP sitting in a neighbouring state.