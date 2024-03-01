Don’t vote for YSR Congress, Sunitha Reddy

Late Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Narreddy Sunitha Reddy, on Friday appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh not to vote for the YSR Congress. Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Dr Sunitha Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was protecting the killers of her father.

She said that she had been fighting for justice for the past five years. Neither the Jagan government nor the Central government have come to her rescue, she said. Even the courts have failed to do justice to her, she said. She expressed confidence that the peoples’ court would do justice to her by rejecting Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming general election.

She said that the police would conclude an investigation in any murder case in just four to five days. However, in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the police have not found anything. Even the CBI could find the culprits in five years, she said.

She said that Y S Avinash Reddy had met her on March 15, 2019, outside the mortuary of the government general hospital. He told me that Vivekananda Reddy campaigned for him till 11.30 pm in the night. But wondered what happened after that and who killed him, she asked.

She said that killers would sometimes be in our midst, and we don’t find them. She wondered what message the governments are trying to give by leaving the killers of Vivekananda Reddy. She also wanted to know how Jagan Mohan Reddy came to know that Vivekanda Reddy was killed using an axe. She said she was waiting for this truth to come out.

She alleged that Y S Bhaskara Reddy and Y S Avinash Reddy were behind the murder. Jagan Mohan Reddy was protecting them in the case, she alleged. She demanded that Avinash Reddy be punished for killing her father.

Jagan Mohan Reddy says that he stands by his word. However, she said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not standing by his word given to her. She said that she believed Jagan Mohan Reddy when she met him first after the murder. She did not suspect Jagan Mohan Reddy or any of the family members initially. However, the facts were coming out slowly and she was forced to believe certain things.

She wondered why the CBI had come back from Kurnool without arresting Avinash Reddy. She said that it was the first case where the CBI had come back without arresting a suspect. I don’t know what pressures there are on CBI, she said and wanted justice for her family. She made an appeal to the people not to support Jagan Mohan Reddy till justice is done to her.