Dr Sudhakar Rao moves High Court

Dr Sudhakar Rao, who was suspended by the Jagan government for raising his voice against the shortage of medical equipment and later confined to mental hospital, on Thursday moved the High Court.

The Civil Surgeon of Narsipatnam government hospital on Thursday filed a petition requesting that he be shifted to another hospital. In the petition, Dr Sudhakar Rao said wrong medicines were being administered leading to serious side-effects. In the pettion, Dr Sudhakar listed the medicines that were being administered including Calmpose and Haloperidol. Haloperidol is an antipsychotic medicine that is used to treat schizophrenia. He said the medicines have caused serious side-effects.

Haloperidol is also used to control motor and speech tics in people with Tourette’s syndrome. Calmpose is used in the treatment of short-term anxiety. It can also be used to treat acute alcohol withdrawal, to relieve muscle spasm and as adjunctive therapy for seizures. He also wrote a letter to the superintendent of the government mental hosptial on Wednesday in this regard.

The High Court is likely to take up hearing on the case tommorrow. The High Court had already directed the CBI to probe the highhandedness of the police. On Wednesday, TV channels showed the visuals of Dr Sudhakar Rao in the government mental hospital. The effects of the medicines were clearly visible on his lips, as per the visuals.

Dr Sudhakar Rao has been confined in the government mental hospital since the last two weeks without conducting any tests to determine if he was mentally unsound. After suspending the doctor, the police dragged him on the streets, tied him up to a rope under the pretext that he was caught drunk driving.

On Wednesday, Dr Sudhakar Rao’s relatives including his mother Kaveri Rao met the doctor at the mental hospital. Addressing the media on Wednesday after meeting his son at the government mental hospital in Vizag, Kaveri Rao feared that there was a threat to his life and he should be immediately shifted to another hospital. Further, Kaveri Rao asked the state government to explain how his son, a doctor with several years of experience, has turned insane just after Dr Sudhakar Rao raised his voice against shortage of medical equipment in government hospitals.

“Kindly save my son. His health has deteriorated since he was admitted to the mental hospital. He has lost weight. The doctors at the mental hospital are administering wrong medicines, medicines that are used to treat insane patients. The government is making serious attempts to browbeat my son by weakening him emotionally and physically,” this is the anguish Dr Sudhakar Rao’s 90-year-old mother Kaveri Rao expressed her anguish.