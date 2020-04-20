Dream Debut To Pan India, Puri’s 20 Years In Industry

Made his directorial debut with the super hit Badri which released in 2000, mass director Puri Jagannadh completes 20 years in the film industry. While it’s a dream for any director to work with Pawan Kalyan at least once, Puri made his debut with a Pawan Kalyan starrer and went on to direct him for the second time in Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu. He indeed made films with almost all the top stars in the industry.

Puri has the ability of narrating different genre films in his own distinct way with his hard-hitting dialogues, fans rejoicing scenes and stylish taking. Besides heavy dose of action, he is more popular for gritty drama in his films.

Re-energized the career of many heroes, Puri helped them reaching next level of stardom. From attitude to dialogue delivery to enacting roles with ease, heroes in Puri’s films will have unique style.

Witnessed many ups and downs in his career, Puri learning from his mistakes has comeback strongly every time much to the surprise of his critics. In fact, when everybody forgot about Puri, he delivered a blockbuster with iSmart Shankar providing biggest blockbuster to hero Ram.

Now, Puri is on a mission to introduce Vijay Devarakonda to Bollywood with his ongoing Pan India film. He during the corona holidays is preparing script of his next film.