HC gives 3 weeks to Jagan govt to remove party colours from govt buildings

In a blow to the Jagan led AP government, the High Court on Monday gave three weeks time to the government to remove YSRCP colours on panchayat office buildings.

The HC gave the ruling after the advocate general sought three weeks time to be given for the government to remove the YSRCP colours on panchayat office buildings. Earlier, the High Court made it clear that government buildings are public property and no political party or government has the power to paint them in party colours.

In its earlier ruling, the High Court said since the elections for gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held soon, the YSRCP colours on panchayat office buildings should be removed immediately. The court directed the State Election Commission to take steps in this regard immediately and ensure that the party colours are removed.

Last week, the High Court noted that the manner in which entire the issue is being dealt with by the state government compels the court to think and observe that the state government was not removing the colours associated with the ruling YSRCP, from the walls of panchayat offices and other government buildings with an eye on the elections to civic bodies. The advocate general sought three months time and informed the High Court that the colours can be removed only once the lockdown is completely lifted and that the government will inform the court time needed to remove the party colours in the next hearing. Refusing to give three months time, the HC pulled up the government for dragging its feet on the issue. “We will give three months time with a condition that the state government will not hold elections till that time,” the High Court observed. The Chief Justice finally adjourned hearing for Monday after the advocate general said that he would take the opinion of the officials concerned about the time required for changing colours.

