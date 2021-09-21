Drugs case: KTR gets relief in defamation suit against Revanth

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao got a relief in the Hyderabad City Civil Court on Tuesday (today) in a defamation case filed against TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy.

The court gave interim directions to Revanth not to make any comments on KTR in the Tollywood drugs case being investigated by the excise department and Enforcement Directorate.

KTR had filed a defamation case against Revanth for linking him with Tollywood drugs case on Monday (yesterday).

However, the court did not accept the petition yesterday due to some technical errors in the petition.

With this, KTR filed a revised petition today. The court admitted the petition and directed Revanth Reddy not to make any comments on KTR linking him with Tollywood drugs case.

The court stated that it will hear the petition on October 20.

However, the court allowed Revanth to file a counter on KTR’s petition.