TRS, Congress workers clash at Revanth Reddy’s residence

Tension prevailed at the residence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday as workers of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tried to stage a protest, leading to a clash with the former’s supporters.

Protesting against Revanth Reddy’s remarks against their leader and state minister K.T. Rama Rao, a group of TRS workers tried to lay siege to the residence of Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills.

Raising slogans against the Congress leader, the protesters tried to burn his effigy but a group of Congress workers tried to stop them. This led to an argument and a clash between the two groups.

The clashing groups attacked each other with sticks and pelted stones. There were no reports of any injuries on either side. Police had to intervene to control the situation.

The Congress party leaders alleged that TRS ‘goons’ attacked Revanth Reddy’s house. Senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi has called for state-wide protests to condemn the incident.

Following the incident, police beefed up security around Revanth Reddy’s house.

The incident came a day after a Twitter war ensued between Revanth Reddy and KTR over the former’s ‘white challenge’ and the latter’s announcement to file a defamation suit against him.

The TPCC chief had alleged that the minister has links with drug scandal in the state. He had also challenged KTR to come forward to undergo drug test.

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s challenge, KTR had said that he was ready to undergo drug test if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also comes forward to give his samples.

To create awareness among youth on increasing drug menace in the country, the Congress has started white challenge. Revanth Reddy announced that he and former MP K. Visheshwar Reddy graciously accepted the challenge and dared Rama Rao to join them at Martyrs’ Memorial at 12 noon for the same.

KTR tweeted that it is below his dignity to undergo tests with ‘Cherlapally jail alumni’. He was referring to ‘note for vote’ case in which Reddy was jailed.

Hours later, KTR announced he has filed a civil suit for defamation and for grant of perpetual injunction against Reddy for making baseless allegations linking him with the drugs scandal.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders said by making baseless allegations about drugs scandal the Congress leader is also damaging Hyderabad’s brand image.

Some TRS leaders cleaned Telangana martyrs’ memorial at Gun Park saying it has become unholy with Revanth Reddy’s visit. The Congress leader had reached Gun Park on Monday while inviting KTR to join him there for ‘white challenge’.