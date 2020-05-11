DSP bags a golden opportunity

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and mass helmer Harish Shankar are joining hands for the second time and Powerstar fans are all excited about the project. The regular shoot of this film starts next year once Pawan Kalyan completes his current commitments. On the occasion of Gabbar Singh completing 8 years, Harish Shankar announced that Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the tunes for Pawan Kalyan’s film. DSP already started working on the tunes and is in touch with Harish Shankar.

This is sure a golden opportunity for DSP who is running low currently. Harish Shankar is working on the script and he will narrate it to Pawan soon. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this mass entertainer. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of Vakeel Saab after which he would join the sets of Krish’s film before he joins the project of Harish Shankar.