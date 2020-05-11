YSRCP Govt creating new problems out of inefficiency, says Chandrababu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of politically harassing all Opposition leaders and even victims of Visakhapatnam gas disaster instead of fulfilling its responsibility to solve their problems. The TDP chief termed it as inhuman on the part of the Government to file a false case against a mother whose only offence was her emotional appeal for the return of her daughter who perished in the toxic fumes. He demanded immediate and unconditional withdrawal of false cases filed against the Opposition leaders and victims of gas tragedy.

Mr. Naidu held a video conference with the party people’s representatives and constituency incharges here when he explained how the ruling party proved its inefficiency by creating new problems instead of solving existing crisis situations. While the poor people were expecting relief in view of their loss of work opportunities and daily earnings, they were being placed under increased burdens. The Government should have focused on saving people from Coronavirus lockdown rather than hiking current charges manifold.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that unable to solve people’s problems, the YSRCP leaders were resorting to irrational counter allegations against the rival parties only to escape from their accountability. The Government was playing with the lives of people by crippling them financially on the one side and by pushing them into greater health risks on the other.

The TDP leaders, who took part in the conference, condemned the filing of false cases against a woman and her husband whose daughter died due to poisonous gas. Unfortunately, counter cases were being filed against victims while the company management escaped with minor cases with bailable sections. The Chief Minister acted favourably towards LG Polymers by speaking to its executives in airport lounge, announcing Rs 1 Cr compensation, commending it as a multinational company and offering jobs to victims families. How can the CM offer jobs when the affected residents were demanding closure of the factory?

Referring to the YSRCP criticism, some TDP leaders said that a misinformation campaign was launched to make people believe that earlier TDP Government allotted land for LG Polymers. It was a total lie since the existing company land was allotted to Hindustan Polymers way back in 1964 by the then Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Government through GO 2,177 at that time. Relaxations from urban land ceiling were given in 1992 through GO 1033. The TDP Government acted only at the suggestions of High Court but YSRCP was spreading lies against TDP.

The TDP said that permissions for polystyrene and expandable polystyrene were given only after YSRCP came to power and the same was recommended for Centre’s approvals. However, the ruling party leaders were twisting these facts and spreading rumours that TDP gave those permissions. YSRCP’s bankruptcy was clear how it was linking permission given for plastics production with polystyrene. Unfortunately, Ministers were still talking as if environment was not polluted in villages while scientists were saying that crops were damaged and trees changed colours and their samples were sent to labs for assessing extent of damage. Local people were still complaining of skin burning and respiratory distress but the Ministers were talking as if all have recovered and returning home.

Some TDP leaders pointed out that MP Vijayasai Reddy used to hang around Visakhapatnam interfering with its day to day administration all the time but he went into a hideout not to be seen in port city since gas leak. The Government should clarify whether LG Polymers have any transactions with Bharati Polymers and Nandini Polymers. What are relations between Vijayasai Reddy and LG Polymers Director Ravindranath Reddy? Reports say that LG factory was hurriedly opened despite lockdown only to supply pet bottles for distilleries of YSRCP leaders.

Demanding closure of the polymers factory at Venkatapuram, TDP leaders said its land should be developed into a garden park to restore unpolluted environment there. They further said that complaints were given to the Central team officials on how the official machinery in Guntur district prevented the opposition leaders from making their representation to the team on Coronavirus issues.

The TDP leaders expressed their solidarity to ‘Save Mangrove’ campaign of students in protest against destruction of mangrove forests which were being developed as the first shelter bed along the coast from Srikakulam to Godavari districts since 1996 super cyclone. The mangroves were badly required to prevent coastal erosion. Eucalyptus trees being developed as a second shelter bed in coastal areas should be also be protected.