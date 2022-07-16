DSP gets Trolled once again

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been falling short of expectations from the past two years. Excluding Pushpa: The Rise and Uppena, he could not deliver impressive songs and background score. Bullet Song from Ram’s The Warrior is a smashing hit and there were high hopes on his background score for this mass entertainer. The Warrior released on Thursday and Devi Sri Prasad turned out to be a fresh target once again. His background score has been poor and disappointing.

He was trolled badly for his poor work for The Warrior. Some of them cited that DSP’s background score is the biggest disappointment for this mass entertainer. DSP already lost several projects and he needs to make a strong comeback. He has Pushpa: The Rule lined up. One more complaint in Tollywood is that DSP works with dedication only for Sukumar. He has to come out from this soon to bag biggies and get back to the success streak.

