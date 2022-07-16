The Warrior proves it once again

The Warrior is the only mass entertainer of the season and it carried high expectations. The film got a huge release in Telugu and Tamil languages. The film opened on an average note and the day two numbers are completely disappointing. The ticket prices are hiked in Nizam region. The tickets in multiplexes are priced at Rs Rs 295 and Rs 350 excluding taxes. The tickets in single screens are sold for Rs 175. The Warrior had a disappointing opening in Nizam region. The day two numbers are below par. The collections are better in Andhra when compared to the Nizam region.

This is purely because of the ticket hike. The Warrior once again proved that the audience are not ready to watch films for hiked prices. Rs 150 in multiplexes and Rs 100 in single screens would be an ideal pricing as per the crowds. Dil Raju released The Warrior in Nizam region. Keeping the results aside, the distributors and exhibitors should be flexible with the ticket pricing and slash down the prices before further damage takes place. The Warrior clearly revealed the mindset of the audience.