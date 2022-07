Superstar Mahesh Babu returned back to India after a 40-day long holiday in Europe and USA. The top actor will soon jet off to London for a short trip. Mahesh and Namrata are keen to join their son Gautham in a top London-based school soon. They will head to London to finalize the school of Gautham. Mahesh will complete all those formalities and will return back to India this month. He is all set to join the sets of Trivikram’s film from the first week of August. More details awaited.

